Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 11,246.01

The average one-year price target for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX) has been revised to 11,246.01 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 11,875.35 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,880.02 to a high of 14,175.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from the latest reported closing price of 9,714.00 / share.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Maintains 1.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirax-Sarco Engineering. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPX is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 13,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,257K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing an increase of 22.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPX by 16.79% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,213K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,187K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 970K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPX by 2.06% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 848K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

