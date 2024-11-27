Spirax Sarco Awards Shares to Key Executives

Spirax Sarco Engineering (GB:SPX) has released an update.

Spirax Sarco Engineering has announced conditional awards of shares to key executives as part of its Performance Share Plans (PSPs), with shares set to vest between 2026 and 2027 based on performance conditions. Notable transactions include the Group Chief Financial Officer and Group General Counsel receiving significant share awards, highlighting a strategic incentive alignment with company performance. Additionally, the Group CEO and HR Director were granted DRIP shares following the interim dividend payment.

