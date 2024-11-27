Spirax Sarco Awards Shares to Key Executives

Spirax Sarco Engineering (GB:SPX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Spirax Sarco Engineering has announced conditional awards of shares to key executives as part of its Performance Share Plans (PSPs), with shares set to vest between 2026 and 2027 based on performance conditions. Notable transactions include the Group Chief Financial Officer and Group General Counsel receiving significant share awards, highlighting a strategic incentive alignment with company performance. Additionally, the Group CEO and HR Director were granted DRIP shares following the interim dividend payment.
For further insights into GB:SPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.