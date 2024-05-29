Spirax Sarco Announces Board Succession Plan

Spirax Sarco Engineering (GB:SPX) has released an update.

Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC has announced the upcoming retirement of Chair Jamie Pike at the end of 2024, after a decade of service, and the appointment of Tim Cobbold as the Chair Designate, effective September 2024, with full responsibilities beginning January 2025. Cobbold’s appointment, following a thorough selection process, is anticipated to drive the company’s growth and operational success. In the interim, Cobbold will receive a pro rata standard Non-Executive fee until he assumes his role as Chair, at which point his annual fee will be £400,000.

