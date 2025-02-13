$SPIR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPIR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,917,381 of trading volume.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPIR:

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,895 shares for an estimated $959,461 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,131 shares for an estimated $391,367 .

. LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,271 shares for an estimated $295,395 .

. BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,347 shares for an estimated $260,603.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

