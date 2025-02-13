$SPIR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPIR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,917,381 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPIR:
$SPIR Insider Trading Activity
$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER PLATZER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 80,895 shares for an estimated $959,461.
- THERESA CONDOR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,131 shares for an estimated $391,367.
- LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,271 shares for an estimated $295,395.
- BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,347 shares for an estimated $260,603.
$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 245,000 shares (+60.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,447,550
- STATE STREET CORP added 148,803 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,486,541
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 140,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,405,852
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 127,688 shares (+258.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,275,603
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 109,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,095,193
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 76,119 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $760,428
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 71,457 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $713,855
