$SPIR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPIR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,478,672 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPIR:
$SPIR Insider Trading Activity
$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,039 shares for an estimated $3,627,827.
- THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368.
- LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397.
- BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.
$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 383,805 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,400,136
- FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 308,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,341,453
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 126,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,773,790
- 1492 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 99,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,399,345
- UBS GROUP AG added 94,921 shares (+468.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,538
- LBP AM SA removed 69,244 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $974,263
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 64,632 shares (+6.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,372
$SPIR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPIR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Positive" rating on 11/14/2024
$SPIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025
- Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 11/14/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
