$SPIR stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPIR stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,478,672 of trading volume.

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPIR:

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,039 shares for an estimated $3,627,827 .

. THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368 .

. LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397 .

. BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPIR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Positive" rating on 11/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPIR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPIR forecast page.

$SPIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 11/14/2024

You can track data on $SPIR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.