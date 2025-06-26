$SPIR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPIR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,740,746 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPIR:
$SPIR Insider Trading Activity
$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 343,634 shares for an estimated $3,599,726.
- THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,979 shares for an estimated $202,587
- STEPHEN MESSER sold 16,660 shares for an estimated $180,761
- LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,228 shares for an estimated $160,321
- BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) sold 11,304 shares for an estimated $127,373
$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 1,875,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,168,750
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,112,500
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,013,106 shares (+803.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,196,027
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 549,972 shares (+538.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,449,273
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC added 312,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,528,125
- FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 308,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,341,453
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 266,195 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,153,517
$SPIR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025
