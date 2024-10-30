News & Insights

Stocks

Spir Group ASA to Unveil Q3 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Spir Group ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results, inviting stakeholders to a webcast presentation led by CEO Per Haakon Lomsdalen and CFO Cecilie Brænd Hekneby. As a leading Nordic software house, Spir Group is dedicated to advancing public administration and property technology.

For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.