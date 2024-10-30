Spir Group ASA to Unveil Q3 Financial Results

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Spir Group ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results, inviting stakeholders to a webcast presentation led by CEO Per Haakon Lomsdalen and CFO Cecilie Brænd Hekneby. As a leading Nordic software house, Spir Group is dedicated to advancing public administration and property technology.

For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.