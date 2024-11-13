Spir Group ASA Sees Robust Q3 Growth and Profitability

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Spir Group ASA posted a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 7% increase in revenues to NOK 282 million and a 14% rise in adjusted EBITDA to NOK 58.7 million, driven by strategic initiatives and acquisitions like Unbolt AS that bolster its real estate offerings. The company’s real estate business surged by 15%, and its public administration sector saw a 4% revenue growth, underscoring Spir Group’s market-leading position. CEO Per Haakon Lomsdalen highlighted the growing demand for secure IT solutions and the company’s commitment to enhancing its performance and expanding its services.

