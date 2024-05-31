Spir Group ASA Concludes Successful AGM

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

At the Spir Group ASA Annual General Meeting, all agenda items were approved, including the annual accounts and directors’ report for 2023 with a decision to distribute no dividends. Board members were re-elected, and Monica Beate Tvedt joined as a new member, while remunerations for the board, auditor, and nomination committee were also ratified. Spir Group continues to strengthen its role in the Nordic region, providing specialized software and services to a diverse customer base in the public and private sectors.

