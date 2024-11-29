Spir Group ASA Completes Share Purchase Program

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Spir Group ASA has successfully completed its employee share purchase program, setting an attractive offer price with a 20% discount. The program allows employees and board members to potentially receive bonus shares, with a total of 440,000 new shares allocated. This initiative is part of Spir Group’s efforts to engage its workforce and strengthen its market position.
For further insights into DE:57U0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.