Spir Group ASA Completes Share Purchase Program

November 29, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Sikri Holding AS (DE:57U0) has released an update.

Spir Group ASA has successfully completed its employee share purchase program, setting an attractive offer price with a 20% discount. The program allows employees and board members to potentially receive bonus shares, with a total of 440,000 new shares allocated. This initiative is part of Spir Group’s efforts to engage its workforce and strengthen its market position.

