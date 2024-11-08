News & Insights

Spindex Industries Hosts AGM with Key Resolutions

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Spindex Industries Limited (SG:564) has released an update.

Spindex Industries Limited held its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Managing Director Nicholas Tan, where resolutions were voted on by poll in alignment with Singapore Exchange regulations. Shareholders were provided with the company’s annual report and other relevant documents ahead of the meeting, and the proceedings were facilitated by appointed scrutineers and polling agents.

