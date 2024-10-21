News & Insights

Spindex Industries Boosts Profit Amid Revenue Decline

October 21, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Spindex Industries Limited (SG:564) has released an update.

Spindex Industries Limited reported a slight revenue decrease of 1.7% for the fiscal year ending June 2024, but managed to increase its net profit to $15.6 million due to effective cost management and an improved product mix. The company is examining strategies to enhance growth in its Imaging & Printing segment amidst the digital shift and paperless trends.

