Spindex Industries Boosts Profit Amid Revenue Decline

Spindex Industries Limited reported a slight revenue decrease of 1.7% for the fiscal year ending June 2024, but managed to increase its net profit to $15.6 million due to effective cost management and an improved product mix. The company is examining strategies to enhance growth in its Imaging & Printing segment amidst the digital shift and paperless trends.

