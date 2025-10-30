Spin Master Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $106.8 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $140.1 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Spin Master Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $115.2 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.0% to $734.7 million from $885.7 million last year.

Spin Master Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

