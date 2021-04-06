Spike in long-term Thai govt bonds had limited impact on economy - c.bank minutes
BANGKOK, April 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank felt that a spike in long-term government bond yields had only a limited impact on the Thai economy when it decided to keep its key rate at a record low last month, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.
Long-term Thai bond yields were largely moving in line with long-term U.S. Treasury yields.
The central bank would also ensure that exchange rate movements would not hinder the economic recovery, the minutes said. (https://bit.ly/2RcHl8y)
On March 24, the policy rate was left unchanged at 0.5% for a seventh straight meeting.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.