Spie to acquire German group Robur Industry Services

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The French multi-technical services group Spie SPIE.PA on Tuesday announced the signature of an agreement to acquire the privately owned German group Robur Industry Services.

According to Spie, the deal should result in single-digit earnings per share growth for the group from 2024 onwards.

Munich-based Robur, with revenues estimated at around 380 million euros ($416 million) by 2023, offers a wide range of services for industrial transformation and processes and also provides maintenance services for offshore and onshore wind turbines.

Spie expects to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2024.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com))

