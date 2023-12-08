Spidey Snubbed? Spider-Man Leaves Empty-Handed At Game Awards And Fans Are Peeved

The Sinister Six would be happy.

Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) and Insomniac Games' highly anticipated Marvel's "Spider-Man 2" failed to secure any wins at The Game Awards despite being nominated in seven categories.

Launched on Oct. 20 to acclaim from both critics and fans, the game contended for prestigious titles like Game of the Year, Best Narrative, and Best Audio Design, IGN reported.

Spider-Man's fierce competition involved titles such as "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Alan Wake 2," and "Baldur’s Gate 3."

Fans expressed surprise and frustration on social media, while others attributed the losses to the caliber of high-quality games released in 2023.

"Spider-Man 2 ghosted at the Game Awards like Uncle Ben," one user wrote.

Others expressed: "Even if it didn’t win any awards, nothing will take away the experience of playing Spider-Man 2 for the first time. I’m happy it even got nominated, the game was incredible and just a blast to play."

Meanwhile, user @techguybeau commented: "It was a tough year. Great game, but you are going head to head against games like Baldur's Gate (game of the decade?)."

Insomniac responded graciously, thanking supporters and congratulating the winners.

A major thank you to everyone who nominated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in several categories at @TheGameAwards this year! It's an honor to have had your support.

The situation mirrored the 2018 awards where the first Spider-Man title by Insomniac was similarly nominated in seven categories but fell short against titles like "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "God of War."

Despite the absence of awards, Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 received positive feedback, particularly for its storytelling.

Beyond the awards, The Game Awards 2023 showcased various exciting game reveals, including Hideo Kojima's new horror IP, God of War DLC, and a Blade title from Arkane Studios.

Image courtesy: Sony.

