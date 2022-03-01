'Spider-Man' helps theater chain AMC beat revenue estimates

adds net loss, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as box-office hits such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought people back to the movies.

Long-awaited releases including the James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Marvel's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" also helped AMC recover from pandemic restrictions that had brought movie-going to a standstill.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $1.17 billion. Analysts on average expected $1.10 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $134.4 million, or 26 cents per share, from a net loss of $946.1 million, or $6.21 per share, a year earlier.

AMC's stock leapt more than 1,150% last year, largely driven by an army of retail investors coordinating their buying on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.