US Markets
DIS

'Spider-Man' brings home crowds and money for UK's Cineworld

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Cineworld's box office sales recovered in December from a dip in the previous month with sales surging nearly 90%, compared with pre-COVID levels, due to the success of Marvel superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cineworld's CINE.L box office sales recovered in December from a dip in the previous month with sales surging nearly 90%, compared with pre-COVID levels, due to the success of Marvel DIS.N superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The world's second-largest theatre operator said it generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter after its revenue improved following the easing of global lockdown restrictions.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular