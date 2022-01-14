'Spider-Man' brings home crowds and money for UK's Cineworld

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cineworld's CINE.L box office sales recovered in December from a dip in the previous month with sales surging nearly 90%, compared with pre-COVID levels, due to the success of Marvel DIS.N superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

The world's second-largest theatre operator said it generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter after its revenue improved following the easing of global lockdown restrictions.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

