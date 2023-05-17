SpiceJet's settlement offer not good enough, lessor tells India tribunal

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Aircastle, a lessor to Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.BO, told a tribunal on Wednesday that the company's settlement offer was not good enough and that talks had not reached anywhere with the airline over missed payments.

