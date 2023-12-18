SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) Price Target Increased by 16.96% to 44.54

The average one-year price target for SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) has been revised to 44.54 / share. This is an increase of 16.96% from the prior estimate of 38.08 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.97% from the latest reported closing price of 54.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpiceJet. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPICEJET is 0.00%, a decrease of 35.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.28% to 95K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 469.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPICEJET by 77.57% over the last quarter.

