SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) Price Target Decreased by 7.07% to 39.10

The average one-year price target for SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) has been revised to 39.10 / share. This is an decrease of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 42.08 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.17% from the latest reported closing price of 30.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpiceJet. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPICEJET is 0.03%, an increase of 108.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.02% to 1,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 216K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPICEJET by 14.79% over the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPICEJET by 8.63% over the last quarter.

