SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) Price Target Decreased by 14.33% to 34.54

The average one-year price target for SpiceJet (NSE:SPICEJET) has been revised to 34.54 / share. This is an decrease of 14.33% from the prior estimate of 40.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.92 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from the latest reported closing price of 31.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpiceJet. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPICEJET is 0.01%, a decrease of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 217K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

