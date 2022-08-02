SpiceJet clears all dues with Airports Authority of India, shares rise

Oil

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the state-run airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI), sending its shares up nearly 5%.

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the state-run airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI), sending its shares up nearly 5%.

The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, and AAI will release a 500 million rupees ($6.33 million) bank guarantee, the company added.

The airline has been under the spotlight lately after a slew of incidents of technical snags on its flights and one of its Dubai-based lessors asked the regulator to deregister three of SpiceJet's planes.

Adding to its woes, the aviation regulator last week ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags. The airline said on Monday its flight operations remained normal.

Shares rose as much as 4.5% to 42 rupees in early trade.

($1 = 78.9525 Indian rupees)

