SPiCE, Unable to Get Liquidity in the US, Takes Tokenized Blockchain VC Fund to Asia

SPiCE Venture Capital has listed its tokenized blockchain fund (SPiCE VC) on Malaysiaâs Fusang Exchange as the firmâs director, Tal Elyashiv, turns to Asia in his hunt for token liquidity.

Elyashiv told CoinDesk that Fusang will introduce SPiCE VC to global investors, family offices and institutions in Asia that the $15 million tokenized fund simply could not reach with its two existing investment platforms: SharesPost and OpenFinance Network.

Those two U.S. alternative investments portals, which both restrict SPiCE VC trades to the countryâs elite accredited investor class, âhave not lived up to the promise of a marketplace that is active,â said Elyashiv.

He blamed low token liquidity on those exchangesâ noncustodial format and what he called their âvery complicated user interfaces.â Fusang, he said, has advantages on both fronts: âThey run a full book.â

Despite Elyashivâs criticism of SharesPost and OpenFinance, SPiCE VC will continue to be listed on them.

The new listing is SPiCE VCâs latest attempt to pump liquidity into an asset class that seldom trades hands .

âLiquidity is the number one issue for [investors] in the VC industry,â Elyashiv said. âAnd we wanted to find a solution for that.â

SPiCEâs portfolio companies include Securitize, Bakkt and INX Exchange, which this week is proceeding with its long-awaited tokenized public offering.

Read more: Crypto and Security Token Exchange INX to Raise $130 Million in Landmark IPO

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.