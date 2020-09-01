Cryptocurrencies

SPiCE, Unable to Get Liquidity in the US, Takes Tokenized Blockchain VC Fund to Asia

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Venture chief Tal Elyashiv thinks his tokenized VC fund can find a foothold on Asian exchanges. (SPiCE)

SPiCE Venture Capital has listed its tokenized blockchain fund (SPiCE VC) on Malaysiaâs Fusang Exchange as the firmâs director, Tal Elyashiv, turns to Asia in his hunt for token liquidity.

  • Elyashiv told CoinDesk that Fusang will introduce SPiCE VC to global investors, family offices and institutions in Asia that the $15 million tokenized fund simply could not reach with its two existing investment platforms: SharesPost and OpenFinance Network.
  • Those two U.S. alternative investments portals, which both restrict SPiCE VC trades to the countryâs elite accredited investor class, âhave not lived up to the promise of a marketplace that is active,â said Elyashiv.
  • He blamed low token liquidity on those exchangesâ noncustodial format and what he called their âvery complicated user interfaces.â Fusang, he said, has advantages on both fronts: âThey run a full book.â
  • Despite Elyashivâs criticism of SharesPost and OpenFinance, SPiCE VC will continue to be listed on them.
  • The new listing is SPiCE VCâs latest attempt to pump liquidity into an asset class that seldom trades hands.
  • âLiquidity is the number one issue for [investors] in the VC industry,â Elyashiv said. âAnd we wanted to find a solution for that.â
  • SPiCEâs portfolio companies include Securitize, Bakkt and INX Exchange, which this week is proceeding with its long-awaited tokenized public offering.

