SPiCE, Unable to Get Liquidity in the US, Takes Tokenized Blockchain VC Fund to Asia
SPiCE Venture Capital has listed its tokenized blockchain fund (SPiCE VC) on Malaysiaâs Fusang Exchange as the firmâs director, Tal Elyashiv, turns to Asia in his hunt for token liquidity.
- Elyashiv told CoinDesk that Fusang will introduce SPiCE VC to global investors, family offices and institutions in Asia that the $15 million tokenized fund simply could not reach with its two existing investment platforms: SharesPost and OpenFinance Network.
- Those two U.S. alternative investments portals, which both restrict SPiCE VC trades to the countryâs elite accredited investor class, âhave not lived up to the promise of a marketplace that is active,â said Elyashiv.
- He blamed low token liquidity on those exchangesâ noncustodial format and what he called their âvery complicated user interfaces.â Fusang, he said, has advantages on both fronts: âThey run a full book.â
- Despite Elyashivâs criticism of SharesPost and OpenFinance, SPiCE VC will continue to be listed on them.
- The new listing is SPiCE VCâs latest attempt to pump liquidity into an asset class that seldom trades hands.
- âLiquidity is the number one issue for [investors] in the VC industry,â Elyashiv said. âAnd we wanted to find a solution for that.â
- SPiCEâs portfolio companies include Securitize, Bakkt and INX Exchange, which this week is proceeding with its long-awaited tokenized public offering.
Read more: Crypto and Security Token Exchange INX to Raise $130 Million in Landmark IPO
