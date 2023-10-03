News & Insights

US Markets
MKC

Spice maker McCormick lifts profit forecast as higher prices cushion weaker demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

October 03, 2023 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - McCormick MKC.N on Tuesday raised its annual profit forecast as it expects higher prices for its spices and condiments to make up for slowing demand and a sluggish recovery in China

The Cholula hot sauce maker has been steadily raising prices to ease the hit from higher input costs stemming from supply chain issues that escalated last year.

However, the company's sales volumes declined 2% in the third quarter as record-high rentals and fuel prices forced consumers to look for cheaper options for items like spices and salad dressings.

Its shares were down 3% in premarket trading.

McCormick now expects annual adjusted earnings per share between $2.62 and $2.67 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $2.60 to $2.65 per share. The company reaffirmed its net sales forecast for the full year.

Gross margins in the reported quarter rose 150 basis points from a year earlier, driven by the company's higher pricing.

The Asia-Pacific region saw a drop in volumes in the consumer segment, which consists of sauces and recipe mixes, with a hit from lower consumption in China.

The company's net sales for the quarter ended August 31 rose 5.6% to $1.68 billion from a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $1.70 billion, as per LSEG data.

Its adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents for the quarter were in line with Wall Street expectations.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MKC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.