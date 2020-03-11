SPIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.22, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. SPDR— Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPIB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.75 per share, with $36.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.