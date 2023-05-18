SPIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.13, changing hands as low as $32.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPIB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.685 per share, with $33.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.13.
