SPHY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: SPHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.91, changing hands as low as $22.88 per share. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.8001 per share, with $23.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.93.

