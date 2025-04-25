$SPHR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPHR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,143,106 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SPHR:
$SPHR Insider Trading Activity
$SPHR insiders have traded $SPHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,385 shares for an estimated $1,871,748.
$SPHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $SPHR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 599,800 shares (+183.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,183,936
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 579,073 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,348,223
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 447,258 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,033,442
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 394,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,900,756
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 394,050 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,888,096
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 366,983 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,796,754
- MORGAN STANLEY added 365,706 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,745,265
$SPHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Sell" rating on 03/03/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
$SPHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $36.0 on 04/18/2025
- Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
