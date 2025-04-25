$SPHR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SPHR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,143,106 of trading volume.

$SPHR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SPHR:

$SPHR insiders have traded $SPHR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F. DOLAN 2009 REVOCABLE TRUST CHARLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,385 shares for an estimated $1,871,748.

$SPHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $SPHR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025

Benchmark issued a "Sell" rating on 03/03/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$SPHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SPHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $36.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $64.0 on 11/12/2024

