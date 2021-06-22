SPHQ, KOMP: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF which added 20,160,000 units, or a 34.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.6%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, which added 11,560,000 units, for a 36.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of KOMP, in morning trading today Vuzix is down about 1.7%, and Riot Blockchain is lower by about 7.6%.

