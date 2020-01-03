SPHQ, FTXG: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (SPHQ), where 8,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is off about 0.3%, and Visa (V) is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FTXG, in morning trading today Intelsat (I) is off about 1.5%, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is lower by about 0.2%.

