Markets
SPHQ

SPHQ, FTXG: Big ETF Outflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500— Quality ETF (SPHQ), where 8,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is off about 0.3%, and Visa (V) is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FTXG, in morning trading today Intelsat (I) is off about 1.5%, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is lower by about 0.2%.

SPHQ, FTXG: Big ETF Outflows
VIDEO: SPHQ, FTXG: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPHQ FTXG AAPL V I ADM

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular