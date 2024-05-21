News & Insights

Spheria Emerging Cos. Reports April Performance Dip

May 21, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited reported a 3.8% decline in performance for April 2024, slightly lagging behind the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Market adjustments to interest rate cut expectations impacted performance, despite positive contributions from holdings like Supply Network and Universal Store Holdings. The company’s share price stood at $2.170, with a market capitalization of $129.8 million and dividends paid quarterly.

