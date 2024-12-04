Spheria Emerging Companies Updates NTA Estimate

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX: SEC) has announced an amendment to its previous NTA estimate, clarifying the correct date as December 2, 2024. The estimated pre-tax net tangible asset backing per share stands at $2.396, showcasing the company’s financial standing despite its unaudited nature. This update provides investors with crucial insights into Spheria’s financial health and market performance.

