Spheria Emerging Companies Updates NTA Estimate

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX: SEC) has announced an amendment to its previous NTA estimate, clarifying the correct date as December 2, 2024. The estimated pre-tax net tangible asset backing per share stands at $2.396, showcasing the company’s financial standing despite its unaudited nature. This update provides investors with crucial insights into Spheria’s financial health and market performance.
