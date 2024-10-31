News & Insights

Spheria Emerging Companies Updates Dividend Strategy

October 31, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd. announced an update regarding its dividend distribution, noting that its share price is currently below the post-tax net tangible assets per share. Consequently, cash available for dividends will be used to purchase shares on the market. Further details on the average purchase price will be released soon.

