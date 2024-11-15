News & Insights

Spheria Emerging Companies Rides Small-Cap Rally

November 15, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited reported a 1.0% gain for October, outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 0.2%. Small-cap stocks continued to rise, reflecting positive market sentiment as inflation eases and interest rates fall globally, although Australia remains an exception. Key contributors to the company’s success included Insignia Financial and Michael Hill International, while absence from Arcadium Lithium and Sigma Healthcare impacted performance negatively.

