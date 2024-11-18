Spheria Emerging Companies Celebrates Strong Performance

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited has celebrated its seventh anniversary on the ASX by outperforming its benchmark, the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index, achieving a 2.2% annual return since inception. The company’s strategy of delivering capital growth and income has resulted in a total shareholder return of 6.7% annually, with a significant boost in the past year due to a strong capital return and dividends. Shareholders have benefited from regular, fully franked dividends, with the company declaring 12.0 cents per share for FY24.

