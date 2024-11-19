Spheria Emerging Companies AGM Results Announced

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Matt Booker as a director. The poll results showed strong support for both measures, with the Remuneration Report receiving over 87% in favor and Booker’s re-election garnering over 92% approval. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s leadership and compensation strategies.

