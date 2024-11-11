Spheria Director Increases Stake through Dividend Reinvestment

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. (AU:SEC) has released an update.
Chris Meyer, a director at Spheria Emerging Companies Limited, increased his indirect stake by acquiring 750 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, raising his total to 51,034 shares. This move reflects confidence in the company’s prospects and may interest investors watching insider activities.
