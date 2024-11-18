News & Insights

Spheria Asset Management Exits Major Stake in Pacific Smiles

November 18, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Pacific Smiles Group Ltd as of November 18, 2024. This change could influence the market perception of Pacific Smiles, potentially impacting its stock performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this development affects the company’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

