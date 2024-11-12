Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.01, changing hands as low as $40.28 per share. Sphere Entertainment Co shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.02 per share, with $51.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.34.

