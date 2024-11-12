Sphere Entertainment reports Q1 EPS ($2.95), consensus ($2.76)

Reports Q1 revenue $227.9M, consensus $247.51M. Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan said, “The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and our recently announced plans for a second Sphere in Abu Dhabi mark a significant milestone toward that goal. We are confident in the opportunities ahead for Sphere and believe we are well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value.”

