Sphere Entertainment Reports Profit In Q1

November 08, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Wednesday reported profit of $66.43 million or $1.89 per share for the first quarter, compared with loss of $44.76 million or $1.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to income tax benefit.

Income tax benefit was $90.29 million in the latest quarter compared with $1.83 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $118.01 million from $123.13 million last year.

