Sphere Entertainment price target lowered to $45 from $47 at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding lowered the firm’s price target on Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) to $45 from $47 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported “mixed” Q1 results with its return profile and operations still solidifying post the spin-out, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Sphere’s outlook remains underpinned by the Eagles and global venue rollout. Further color on the recently announced Abu Dhabi deal was limited, it added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.