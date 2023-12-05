Sphere Entertainment Intends To Offer $225 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR), a premier live entertainment and media company, announced Tuesday that it intends to offer $225 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes in a private offering due 2028.

Sphere expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $33.75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The company aims to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.

