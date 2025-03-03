SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $SPHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT ($SPHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$3.49 per share, missing estimates of -$2.48 by $1.01. The company also reported revenue of $308,290,000, beating estimates of $294,707,988 by $13,582,012.
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 599,800 shares (+183.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,183,936
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 579,073 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,348,223
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 447,258 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,033,442
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 411,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,165,667
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 394,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,900,756
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 394,050 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,888,096
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 366,983 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,796,754
