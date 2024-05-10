Sphere Entertainment Co. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$47.240 million, or -$1.33 per share. This compares with -$56.847 million, or -$1.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 98.3% to $321.330 million from $162.062 million last year.

Sphere Entertainment Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$47.240 Mln. vs. -$56.847 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.33 vs. -$1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $321.330 Mln vs. $162.062 Mln last year.

