Sphere Entertainment Co. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$173.248 million, or -$4.91 per share. This compares with -$27.308 million, or -$0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.9% to $314.157 million from $159.541 million last year.

Sphere Entertainment Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

