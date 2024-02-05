News & Insights

SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Co. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

February 05, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$173.248 million, or -$4.91 per share. This compares with -$27.308 million, or -$0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.9% to $314.157 million from $159.541 million last year.

Sphere Entertainment Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$173.248 Mln. vs. -$27.308 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$4.91 vs. -$0.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $314.157 Mln vs. $159.541 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

