Sphere Entertainment Co - (SPHR) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 34.88

The average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment Co - (NYSE:SPHR) has been revised to 34.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 32.90 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from the latest reported closing price of 32.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment Co -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.17%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 34,262K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 4,607K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 27.37% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,111K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing a decrease of 39.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,699K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,679K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing a decrease of 27.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 50.65% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 961K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Sphere Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

