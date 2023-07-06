Sphere Entertainment Co - (SPHR) Price Target Decreased by 24.94% to 25.84

The average one-year price target for Sphere Entertainment Co - (NYSE:SPHR) has been revised to 25.84 / share. This is an decrease of 24.94% from the prior estimate of 34.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.89% from the latest reported closing price of 28.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sphere Entertainment Co -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPHR is 0.23%, an increase of 31.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 32,710K shares. The put/call ratio of SPHR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,660K shares representing 19.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 21.24% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,692K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,020K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 28.18% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,224K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,129K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPHR by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Sphere Entertainment Background Information

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

