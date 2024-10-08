Sphere Entertainment CFO David Byrnes To Leave

(RTTNews) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer David F. Byrnes will leave the company.

The company plans to look out for a replacement until when Byrnes will continue in his current role, the company said in a statement.

He has been serving as Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer of the Company since December 2023.

